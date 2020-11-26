A PF cadre was almost shot for endangering Vice-President Inonge Wina’s life by overtaking her motorcade.

The incident happened at the traffic lights on Musi-oa-Tunya Road in 2-17 area on Tuesday as the Vice-President’s motorcade made its way to Chrismar Hotel from Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport.

Police and PF sources confirmed the incident.

“The Veep’s security detail had to make a (split) seconds decision to either fire at the driver or the vehicle tires. But they decided not to and the cadre was later apprehended and briefly detained before being released,” said a police source.