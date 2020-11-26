A PF cadre was almost shot for endangering Vice-President Inonge Wina’s life by overtaking her motorcade.
The incident happened at the traffic lights on Musi-oa-Tunya Road in 2-17 area on Tuesday as the Vice-President’s motorcade made its way to Chrismar Hotel from Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport.
Police and PF sources confirmed the incident.
“The Veep’s security detail had to make a (split) seconds decision to either fire at the driver or the vehicle tires. But they decided not to and the cadre was later apprehended and briefly detained before being released,” said a police source.
He was providing cadre security, besides her honor’s pronouncements have been less inspiring of late,lies and senseless support of obviously wrong things, one is tempted to check the expiry date.