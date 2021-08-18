PF ‘commander 2’ Francis Muchemwa in self imposed exile after regime change

Patriotic Front (PF) cadre Francis Muchemwa populary known as America 2 has fled Zambia to South Africa.

Muchemwa was boss number 2 to Eddy Gowa at Intercity where they used to make money by charging bus operators and traders illegal fees.

Muchemwa came to prominence during the Sesheke by-election when a group of PF cadres where raided, beaten by Police and found with weapons.

The raid led to a two Policers retired in National interest by the Edgar Lungu led administration because they were accused of torturing PF cadres.

However, Muchemwa has run away to South Africa because he fears that prosecution against him will soon follow, over some criminal acts he was engaged in during the PF era.

Recently, Muchemwa purchased a fleet of brand new trucks for his company. According to PF sources, the cost per one truck is K2 million.

It is said he bought 6 trucks but only availed two in public while the remaining 4 where yet to be delivered to him.