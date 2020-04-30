PF CADRE KABAMBA VENNY MUSONDA SAYS LUNGU CHEATED AND 2021 IS FAST APPROACHING.

He writes below…

Don’t accuse us of being disrespectful and disloyal when we make honest assessments of some of your poor leadership flaws, we will not continue being your political scavengers and attack dogs for hire whilst our children are starving

President Lungu you are a lone voice for youths, you speak good English in your rare speeches, but no one listens to you, not even the people typing the speeches for you

The very moment you finish announcing Youth Policies, all your aides, Ministers, PS’s and Directors go to back play in the field, they go back to sharing contracts amongst themselves and employing only their girlfriends and relatives

Yesterday you cheated us the youth that we are leaders of tomorrow but tomorrow has come yet we continue wallowing in abject poverty without empowerment, worse off our children who you claim are leaders of the day after tomorrow are dying of hunger in our homes whilst you continue to hold on to all the positions sharing amongst the old and aged

Where did Bwalya Chiti campaign for PF? Where did he prove loyalty to you Mr President who knows where his loyalty lies at the expense of many very capable youths

Zumani Zimba are you telling me all our capable youths who have executed many successful political strategies through which you won office were not worthy of his position?

Where did Chipampe prove his skills and loyalty to you? Where do Andrew Chellah campaign ? And these are only few names mentioned and you wonder why it is when you read a beautiful speeches they end up into nothing. Who takes responsibility?

Who is responsible for your failed policies? Who at State House has the sole role to implement you Youth Empowerment programs, who can you point at as the failure lest we turn and point at you? The Youth Empowerment Policy was never implemented anywhere in your government, no single institution or contract reserved a quota for youths, you yourself on appointing Ministers, PSs, Directors, aides what percentage did you reserve for youths?

You have all the positions shared amongst yourselves, you have taken all the business amongst yourselves, do youths of today even have a tomorrow to look forward to ?

The bells of 2021 are ringing time is now to act Mr president#stayhomestaysafe!!#youngstately