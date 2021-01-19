PF CADRE MAX CHONGU TO CONTEST AS KAFUE MP.

PF cadre Max Chongu has launched his parliamentary campaigns in Kafue.
Chongu is optimistic that he will win the seat.

So far he has bought a bus for his PF choir group in Kafue.
Everyone in PF wants to be an MP as the current MPs will all not be adopted.

 

  1. Even hooligans now are parading themselves to be MPs. If all these idiots win as MPs, then Zambia will be in trouble. We need reasonable people to contest election and not idiots like Max Chongu. Cry my beloved country!

