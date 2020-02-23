PF CADRES ARE A THREAT TO NATIONAL FORUMS

United Party for National Development Cornelius Mweetwa said the Party did not attend the National Prayers currently taking place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC) due to security fears.

“The Party was invited to attend the ongoing national prayers to pray against the spraying of chemicals on citizens because the invitation was delivered very in the leaving no sufficient time for the party to prepare for such an undertaking. This is at the backdrop of Bill 10 debate at InterContinental Hotel where PF unleashed its cadres to come and beat us and people were beaten, vehicles smashed and phones stolen leaving most participants scampering in different directions,” he said.

He said the conduct of PF cadres in the eyes of their MP’s Tutwa Ngulube and Makebi Zulu at InterContinental Hotel had sent a worrying signal to the UPND and Zambians at large who may start shunning public functions.

“The situation at InterContinental Hotel where PF leaders remained smiling even after their cadres attacked us has sent a worrying signal to us.What guarantee do we have that if we go to a function like that, our leaders would be safe? We didn’t hear condemnation from the PF, President Lungu or the IG. In the absence of security, we cannot continue to take our safety for granted even when we are willing to unite with our colleagues from the PF over causes as good as this one,” he said.

Mr Mweetwa said UPND has nothing against those who had agreed to attend the prayers, and has since appealed to the PF government to guarantee safety to various stakeholders each time they organised a function.

“While we don’t blame those who have decided to exercise their freedom of association to go and participate in the prayers, we want to urge PF government to assure us of safety against their cadres when we go to meet them at public functions,” he said.

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM