PF CADRES AT SOWETO MARKET DEMANDS K100, HARASS AND CHASE MARKETEERS.

Patriotic Front Cadres operating from Soweto Market in Lusaka have continued to harass marketeers by exorting money from struggling marketeers many of them women.

The cadres who gets K5 from poor marketeers everyday also acts as the court and fines penalty fees from those who differ in the markets. The cadres which also torture people in a secluded place within the market called kamugodi has also been demanding monthly payments.

Lastest the cadres have demanded K100 from all markeeters failure to which they must not trade from January 5th, 2021.

Many traders spoken to has shown disgust on the abuse by the cadres who have been doing this in open day light.