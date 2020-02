THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

PF CADRES ATTACK UPND MEMBERS CELEBRATING VALENTINE’S DAY

BELOW IS A POLICE STATEMENT

14TH FEBRUARY, 2020 – POLICE IN LUSAKA RECIEVED A REPORT OF MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY AND ASSAULT IN WHICH IT IS ALLEGED THAT A GROUP OF THUGS ATTACKED ANOTHER GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO WERE CELEBRATING VALENTINES DAY TODAY 14TH FEBRUARY , 2020 BETWEEN 10:00 HOURS and 12:00 HOURS AND DAMAGED SOME PROPERTY.

IT IS ALLEGED THAT A GROUP OF THUGS IN MINIBUSES ARMED WITH ASSORTED OFFENSIVE WEAPONS ATTACKED THEM AND FIRED SOME GUNSHOTS AND LATER ON WENT TO LIBALA STAGE 4A AT A UPND DISTRICT OFFICE ALONG CHEMBA STREET AND MALICIOUSLY DAMAGED AN AUDI MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION NUMBER AJC 1027 WHICH WAS PARKED VALUED AT K45,000 PROPERTY OF KELVIN BWALYA OF LIBALA SOUTH. STONES ARE ALLEGED TO HAVE BEEN USED TO SMASH THE VEHICLE.

THE SAME THUGS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENTERED INTO THE YARD OF THE UPND OFFICES AND SET ON FIRE ONE OTHER MOTOR VEHICLE, A TOYOTA COROLLA VALUED AT K20,000 BEARING REGISTRATION NUMBER ABV 8598 WHITE IN COLOR PROPERTY OF MR TERRY MUDENDA .

TWO PEOPLE ARE REPORTED TO HAVE SUSTAINED INJURIES AND HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS EVERISTO CHIPANGA AND SIMOONDI DINDI OF LUSAKA.

INVESTIGATIONS HAVE BEEN INSTITUTED IN THE MATTER.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER