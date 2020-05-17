PF CADRES CONDEMNED OVER MEDIA ATTACKS

THE Media Owners Association of Zambia and MISA Zambia have condemned the attacks on Mpika and Muchinga Radio Stations by some suspected Patriotic Front cadres when the two media institutions planned to feature on phone UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

MOAZ President Kenny Tonga says the idea of cadres attacking media houses is unacceptable and must come to an end.

Misa Zambia Chairperson Helen Mwale says to bar UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to speak on radio is trying to deny the people of the two districts their rights to access information and an infringement on media freedom.

Equally UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma has expressed displeasure at the attacks saying it drives fear in the media in their pursuit to inform and educate the masses.

But Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda says what might have caused the attack is as a result of Mr. Hichilema’s actions to campaign in the two districts add, responsible over what transpired.

On Friday some suspected Patriotic Front cadres stormed and attacked a journalist of Muchinga Radio when he had a phone interview with the UPND President.