PF CADRES EXCITED ABOUT ‘THE NEW NORMAL’ OF DEATH THEORY. THEY CALL IT INTELLIGENT PRONOUNCEMENT

By Zambia Eagle management

Lungu is trying to conciliate Covid 19. The ‘new normal’ is an attempt to draw down the seriousness of coronavirus and make it acceptable and tolerable like noisy neighbors that have just shifted next door. There’s no new normal in this disease whose cure is yet to be found. How can there be new normal in death and misery. This new normal nonsense would have made sense if we are coming from a highly restrictive order and diminishing infection.

The benefits of a lockdown were lost when we refused to play hard so that we end up soft. The best example is Namibia, they immediately locked down and successfully halted community spread but we are a different case here. We have allowed community spread which we want to call ‘new normal’! What kind of nonsense is this?

It’s strange how Lungu makes irresponsible pronouncements when we record the highest number of new infections. Yesterday as he made his new normal speech, we had 14 new infections with very limited testing capabilities, and we want to migrate to new normal. How can you climb from step one to step one and call it progress or new normal. Come on give us a big break mate!

He says bars will remain closed for now as government sees how the relaxation of Covid 19 restrictions announced will affect disease spread. So he is simply experimenting with life, if more people get infected, then he will reverse the decision but at what cost to life. So let’s just dive into a crocodile infested river, as many of us as possible, depending on how many get killed by the crocs, we shall know whether we should also dive in the river. Kkkk yaba!

One would have expected Lungu to come with new solutions like tax exemptions of businesses that have been negatively impacted by Covid 19, but he talks about Casinos! How many Casinos do we have in Zambia imwe bantu pilizi? Are Casinos key economic sectors honestly?

Zambia is being led by a visionless leader and we will soon pay the heavy price.

Zambia Eagle management