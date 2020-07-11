PF cadres have regrouped and want to burn Mafken Radio.
The cadres supported by Bowman Lusambo and PF Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda have also threatened to kill Misheck Moyo the station manager at Mafken. Other institutions targeted include the burning of UPND officials and targeting them individually.
Keen students of history aren’t surprised at all. And HH would be a fool to ignore these warnings. It’s all sanctioned by government itself, otherwise why are they condoning it?
These people have a huge appetite for doing abnormal things. Why not resorting to contest ideas. I thought the PF will this morning be live on Mafken radio offering alternatives to HH. It is just common sense Hon. Lusambo and your cohorts. This is a litmus test that they still have no vision despite being in government for almost 10years.
I thought they gain some insights from the countries, because these should be full of developmental by now. It is now clear to me that having no vision is a curse and this PF is cursed with a curse.