By Veronica Mwale cic private Reporter.

COPPERBELT ~Lufwanyama.

PF CADRES IN LUFWANYAMA’S MUSHINGASHI WARD DAMAGE VEHICLE FOR UPND CANDIDATE.

In their same violent fashion of conducting political campaigns, the Patriotic Front in Lufwanyama, Mushingashi Ward, yesterday August 9, 2020 attacked UPND candidate Mwashi Matela and damaged his Toyota Corolla.

The incident happened in the afternoon when Mr. Matela’s assailants waylaid and ambushed him as he was going for a campaign meeting within Mushingashi Ward.

The PF CADRES blocked the road with logs, as the vehicle stopped the PF cadres threw objects at the vehicle shattering the windscreens and windows.

Mr. Matela had to run for his life and sustained bruises due to falling in the bush.

UPND as a party on the Copperbelt, we wish to condemn the PF violent behaviour with the contempt it deserved. We are calling for peaceful campaigns.

We also wish to call on the PF leadership on the Copperbelt to tame their cadres, otherwise, we shall defend ourselves.

The estimate of the damage caused on our candidate’s vehicle is standing K10,000.

Issued by:

Godfrey Kamangu

DEPUTY PROVINCIAL INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY.

CIC PRESS TEAM