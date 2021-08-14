PF cadres mobilising to sort out Davis Mwila and Chris Zumani over loss of power

Patriotic Front (PF) cadres in different WhatsApp group are currently mobilising each other to beat up their Secretary General Davis Mwila and Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Chris Zumani Zimba.

The cadres have currently admitted that their party has lost the election no matter how the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) delays to announce the results.

However, PF cadres have heaped loads of blame on Davis Mwila in what they call corrupt tinted adoptions which they say cost them an election.

Most of those who have shown willingness to be part of the beating have said PF was their only capital which they used for survival and that Davis Mwila has caused them to lose an avenue of livelihood.

So far,ECZ has announced a handful of results which put Hakainde Hichilema ahead of President Edgar Lungu. The main opposition has already claimed victory and congratulating messages have continued to pour in for Me. Hichilema from different political parties.

Meanwhile, some PF members have persistently stated that their party will win the Presidential vote with a small margin and likens the 2021 Elections to the 2001 when then main challenger Anderson Mazoka claimed victory but ended up losing the election. – The Candidates