PF CADRES PETITION SPEAKER OVER BILL TEN10

…. PF cadres wants the Speaker to ensure that all MPs participate in Bill 10

By Watch Reporter

PF cadres have petitioned Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini to ensure that Members of Parliament participate in the debate of the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019.

The cadres calling themselves Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy, handled over the petition to eight Members of Parliament from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), UPND, FDD, MMD and Independent.

And Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda who received the petition on behalf of the Speaker, said the petition will be delivered to Dr. Matibini.

Dr. Chanda wondered why some stakeholders are fighting the Bill right, left and center despite claiming that it has progressive clauses aimed at improving the governance system of the country.

“There is a lot of propaganda, some people wants to mislead the public. You remember we had the Bill of Rights in the Referendum during the 2016 general elections, the same people who are opposing Bill 10 are the same ones who killed it. And today they are crying! Now they want to kill Bill 10 and they can’t understand that the losers are the people of Zambia,” said Dr. Banda.

“Zambia is a Christian Nation. We don’t want men marrying their fellow men, women marrying their fellow women. That’s why the Bill is saying that Zambia will be called a Christian Unitary Republic. Christians should be happy and defend the Bill.”

He claims that the Bill is inclusive and hence the need for all stakeholders to support it.