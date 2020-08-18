Contact: UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson in charge of Mobilization, Omiya Hankanga

PRESS RELEASE

PF CADRES STOP HARASSING PROFESSIONAL POLICE OFFICERS

Luaska – (17th August,2020) – UPND Lusaka province youths would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the continued harassment of professional police officers by PF cardes. Under PF it has become a norm for cadres to harass as well as interfere with the works of the police.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, a PF cadre is heard shouting at the police officer who is seen to be shocked and blank about what the PF cadre was talking about.

Recently, the PF cadres were in news for wrong reasons. Just a few months ago a PF cadre from Eastern province, beat up and harassed police officers at Central police. Clearly, this is what the UPND has been saying that PF are a violent party which promotes unruly behavior and such must be condemned by all well meaning Zambian’s.

When UPND forms government next year, they will restore the powers that have been taken away from the police through separations of powers and upholding the rule of law in our country.

We as UPND youths are calling for the PF to stop harassing the police officers. Further, we want to urge the police to arrest the PF cadre in the video for harassing an innocent professional police on duty.

It’s sad that 55 years after Independence, a cadre can harass a police officer with impunity and is left scot free. This shows you how the PF have destroyed the rule of law in this country.

