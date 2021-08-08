PF CALL FOR MALAWIANS TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS IS A CRIME TO OUR DEMOCRACY___ UPND

08/08/2021

As UPND in chasefu constituency we want to express our displeasure and disappointment over the PF call for Malawians to participate in elections.

As UPND we want to urge Malawians not to be misled by PF call to Participate in our elections because by doing so it will not be just a threat to Zambia’s democracy but also a danger to their lives.

We want to put it on record that whoever from Malawi will dare to come to Zambia on the day of voting will have himself to blame for whatever will happen.

Yesterday PF officials where seen along the boarder line urging Malawians to participate in the elections s long as they have NRC and voter’s card and that they should not be intimidated.

As UPND in chasefu district will not entertain stupidity or mischievous by some individuals to use foreigners in order to remain in power. Whoever will be found urging Malawians along the boarder line to come and vote, will have himself to blame.

We are aware of how some civil servants have been victimized in chasefu district on allegation that some civil servants are UPND sympathizers.

We want to put it on record that we are aware of the force leave given to our chasefu council secretary and about 17 council workers who have been transferred to different places.

It should also be noted that an officer at Lusuntha border in the department of immigration was transferred 24 hours after allowing UPND Chasefu district Entourage to tour the boarder line.

As UPND we want to urge our civil servants who have been victimized by the outgoing regime that when in government, UPND will promote integrity and respect and that illegal transfer and illegal forced leave will not be entertained.

To our people in chasefu district, we want to remind you that voting for UPND means development because UPND defines politics as a service to the people.

We as UPND in chasefu district want to state that we shall protect and defend the people people’s will and no one will divert our attention.

UPND CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY MEDIA DEPARTMENT