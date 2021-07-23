PF CAMPAIGN MESSAGES AGAINST HH AND UPND IN THE LAST 30 DAYS.

HH should pay the 48,000 KCM workers their dues on the Copperbelt. They are not getting their salaries because HH the owner of the biggest mine in Zambia is refusing to pay them on time, PF Secretary Davis Mwila has charged.

FACTS:Meanwhile, the mine in question is owned by government and not HH.

HH has recruited 60,000 youths in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt to cause havoc should UPND lose elections, Antonio Mwanza has charged.

FACTS: UPND has no capacity to even train 2,000 youths in militia activities. Its PF which has violent carders who even have guts to beat up police officers at their station.

We strongly believe HH was responsible for the collapse of our president when he was officiating at a military parade in Lusaka a month ago, Former PF SG Mumbi Phiri has said. “there is no way a president would collapse like that in public, Mumbi Phiri said. Meanwhile HH was not even in attendance.

We have no medicines in hospitals because HH has been ordering donors not to send us money to buy drugs so that people can rise against the government, Cansuis Banda said on Tuesday.

FACTS: HH has no capacity to cause any shortages in Zambia, talk less of ordering donors.

We believe HH is responsible for the attacks of Zambian truck drivers by South Africans in that country so that our country can have shortages of food. He hopes that if our country has no food, Zambia would rise against us and vote for UPND, GBM charged yesterday. Meanwhile HH cant control what is happening in South Africa.

Beef and sausage is expensive in Zambia because HH’s animals are expensive, FDD President Edith Nawakwi has said. Meanwhile, all things in Zambia are now expensive due to the depreciation of the kwacha.

Debt Swap is becoming difficult to implement because HH has ordered banks and other financial lending institutions to frustrate govt effort it so that Zambia can vote against PF, Ruling Party Media Director Antonio Mwanza said this morning.

FACTS: HH does not control banks or any other financial lending institution.

Most Copperbelt Residents are living in abject poverty because HH sold mines to foreigners, President Lungu has said.

FACTS it was President Chiluba and the MMD government who privatised the mines and not HH. The UPND President was not in government during the Chiluba era.