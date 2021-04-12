PRESS STATEMENT

12 AUGUST 2021

PF CAN ONLY HOLD A MINI WORLD WAR 3 NOT A CONVENTION

PF is now using the UNIP undemocratic vetting system to choose its MCC members from a list of aspiring candidates. Vetting is a very sharp tool that dictators use to cling to power. PF has just graduated from using the show of hands and legs to vetting and hand picking. If PF is allowed to continue after August 12 general elections Zambia risk going back to one party dictatorship. In Kabwe PF held a mini world war 3.

What has come out of these two conversions clearly explains why PF cannot respect the Republican Constitution. It’s very clear now that the PF’s confidence of winning the August 12 election is based on manipulating the County’s constitution and the electoral system. ECZ must distant itself from the process of vetting candidates and hand picking winners. On 12 August Zambians must stand together and save this Country from dictatorship. Together it’s possible to kick out PF.

PF members applied and paid money in order to be voted for by the general membership. This is how democracy works and not one person sitting alone and vetting people on behalf of the party. ECZ should not copy these bad manners from PF of declaring losers as winners when people had voted differently. Currently we have a lot of problems from ECZ because PF does not believe in democracy. That’s why ECZ allowed PF to go round the Country campaigning alone. In any case this does not scare us because what PF has managed to do is lay a trail of foot prints that we will use to tear them apart.

Zambians must focus their attention on how their lives will be if PF continued. Life has become hell on earth now when PF is looking for votes from you. What happens if you voted for PF under the current circumstances? It will mean that you are endorsing more suffering. You will have nowhere to complain because PF will tell you that you voted for them when you had no job and food. We cannot continue sharing poverty. Our only hope lies in HH and his team to drive this country to prosperity so that we can all share wealth.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter