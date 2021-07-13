PF candidate for Lusaka Central Margaret Mwanakatwe files in fresh nominations

Patriotic Front Lusaka Central Parliamentary candidate Hon Margaret Mwanakatwe says the PF has been campaigning for the last five years through the massive development.

She says Lusaka Central in particular, cannot go into the hands of the opposition owing to massive development which has been recorded under the PF.

Ms Mwanakatwe who was speaking shortly after she filed in her fresh nominations, said her priority will be to empower the women and the youths in her constituency and to continue of the developmental agenda.

She said it is wishful thinking for the opposition to even think they can scoop Lusaka Central constituency.

And Hon Mwanakatwe has described the nomination process as smooth, and has since hailed the high levels of professionalism by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) personnel.

Hon Mwanakatwe and other candidates filed fresh nominations after independent candidate, Ms Charity Lumpa pulled out of the race