PF CANDIDATE FOR MUFULIRA CENTRAL DEFECTS TO UPND
Barely four months in the opposition, members of the former ruling party have started jumping out of the boat to the forward looking government the UPND.
In the pictures above is Immediate Past Mufulira Central Constituency Member of Parliament Evans Chibanda who has ditched the PF for the UPND.
Can they just join quietly please.
Wht will it take to fix Zambian politics and then later the economy? The sequence in fixing begins with politics and only then do u move to the economy. That’s because economies are nation-states first and economies later. We won’t get the economy right before getting the politics right first.
Let the propaganda of defections belong gone with the PF. People should join parties where they think there is eating quietly.