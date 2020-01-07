The PF which is now in a desperate mode as their fortune runs out due to poor governance, corruption, political violence and a general lack of leadership, and as time runs out with only 18 months left in office, is panicking and frantically trying to find a way out of their terrible predicament.

The PF is trying to find solutions to their problems, even though their solutions are before their very eyes.

They have eyes but do not see, they have ears but do not hear.

The people of Zambia have been crying out to President Edgar Lungu for years, please stop the corruption, please stop the violence and tame your cadres, please reduce the cost of living, electricity, fuel prices etc.

These things mentioned are where the answers to their problems are.

But all these pleas have fallen on deaf ears as the PF elite have fattened their bellies and bank accounts and have built numerous mansions for themselves in New Kasama, State Lodge and elsewhere.

Now the clock is ticking fast and they are trying to hold onto power in perpetuity, instead of addressing the economic problems they’ve created, they think that destroying strong opposition parties is their easier key to holding onto power rather than addressing the economic challenges the people are facing.

The PF think that by swallowing opposition parties, they will bolster their vote numbers in 2021, but that is retrogressive thinking because it will have the opposite effect, the fewer competitors they have in 2021 will actually increase their chances of being knocked out in the first round without any chance of a rerun.

It seems like these people think in reverse, hence the song Dununa Reverse.

The latest scheme is that they think they can swallow the NDC, we laugh at them because they don’t seem to understand what makes NDC tick, they don’t seem to understand what makes NDC successful, they don’t seem to understand what NDC gets right which other newer parties can’t get right, in short they can’t demystify the NDC, it remains a mystery to them, but they’re able to recognize the deadly blow that the NDC will deal them in 2021, hence the frantic efforts by the likes of GBM to think that they can swallow the NDC.

PF needs to understand that the NDC is ;

1: NDC is a youthful party, over 90% of our membership is between the ages of 18 to 35, they therefore will not place their trust and future in old, failed and corrupt leaders like Davies Mwila, ECL, Nkandu Luo, Mumbi Phiri, GBM etc.

These youth have put their faith and loyalty in Chishimba Kambwili, a young leader himself well positioned to be in line for the Presidency, has a long political life span left in him and shares the same vision and aspirations as they do.

The PF would be very shocked if we showed them how many youths inbox us everyday wanting to join the NDC, we actually get overwhelmed because they are too many. Our inbox is full at all times.

NDC has a long life span ahead with youthful members in its ranks, as opposed to the PF whose membership are predominantly old tired folks who will be wiped off the political scene at the next election cycle.

Dr Chishimba Kambwili is a very skilled leader, he recognizes each youth’s talents as and when they join the party, those with mobilization skills, he puts into the active mobilization teams and structures, those with intellectual and policy making talents are places in the party think tanks, drafting and formulating the party policies behind the scenes.

What Dr Kambwili has created within a space of only 2 years is a marvel, made out of political genius. He has created a functional political party, existing as a full body with parts that work in tandem with each other, a feat that hundreds of others before him have failed to do.

Dr Kambwili’s charisma, passion and aggressive drive instills confidence in NDC members, that’s why our party is so full of energy and loyal supporters who are willing to go to jail to defend our leader and the party’s ideals.

The NDC has a very strong spirit, soul and will to survive.

We never forget our fallen, everyday we think about our charismatic late Lusaka Province Chairman Patrick Phiri and the other NDC members who lost their lives on party duty in a tragic road traffic accident in June 2018.

We will never forget the sacrifice of comrade Obed Kasongo, our Lusaka youth chairman who was murdered by PF cadres in Roan in April 2019.

We cherish the sacrifices of our members who’ve been assaulted, maimed, imprisoned and tortured by the PF regime.

And it is for them that our will and determination to survive comes from, an unyielding spirit to succeed in order to deliver a better Zambia.

The PF has singled us out for mistreatment for two years, arrests and fake court cases against our party President and other party officials, several assaults, breaking into radio stations hosting our programs, surrounding TV stations scheduled to host our party President, attempted deregistration of our party, extreme violence, blocking permits to hold rallies, even denying entry to our party President in Eastern and Luapula provinces.

We’ve endured alot of pain at the hands of Stephen Kampyongo, Kakoma Kanganja and Charity Katanga. But that will not derail our spirit, our will and our resolve to survive.

The PF will never be able to understand the NDC spirit, they can’t demystify the NDC, but they certainly recognize the devastating blow that the NDC will inflict on them in 2021 and they better prepare for it.

They recognized it in Roan, the NDC being only the first party to grab a mining town constituency from the PF since 2006.

The PF actually don’t yet know and don’t realize just how big,organized and effective the NDC party machinery is, they will be shocked when campaign season opens up in 2021 when we unleash the NDC war chest, when we will be able to campaign freely without the need of police permits.

They’ll even see alot of people they thought were their members campaign with the NDC, there are many of them in the district structures that are NDC, especially on the Copperbelt, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and Lusaka provinces.

The PF should by now be wondering why we in the NDC are so well informed about their internal secrets, where do they think we get this information from? -NDC