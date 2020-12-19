By Larry Mweetwa.

PF CARDERS AT THE ZAMBIA IMMIGRATION OFFICE IN KAZUNGULA DEPORTED ME.

It’s with a sad heart I share my ordeal. I went to Zambia to spend Christmas and also assist in mobilising voters in mbabala constituency.

When I reached at the boarder I paid visa fees $50 and toll gate fees $50 and the immigration cleared me and stamped my passport and gave me 30 days to stay in the country because I was using a dual nationality passport.

So later I asked my agent to deliver my BMW I was using and rushed to Livingstone general hospital for a medical Emmergency and also to send money to our constituency to hire trucks to take our people to register as voters.

I was letter called by the senior immigration Officer a Mr.Mwansa that they are sorting out a ka small issue regarding my passport. To my surprise I was told my visa has been cancelled due to non compliance to immigration regulations, when I asked them what was wrong with my passport I was told nothing was wrong.

1. I was issued with a visa I paid and they stamped my passport and gave 30days to be in the country and i complied.

2. How can you deport a citizen of the country?

3. They lied that I was born in UK yet in the same passport it’s clear I was born in choma kwa Macha.

4. I demanded them to refund my $100 they refused and a Mr.Mwansa made sure he chased me from the boarder that I go and wait on the BOTSWANA side.

I want to put it clear here that I have no problems with The rest of the immigration staff at Kazungula they are the best and they even invited me to eat lunch with them.

I know my wonderful brother Mr.Mwansa is working hard and trying and challenging moments in our country.

My lawyers are on this case and tomorrow I will do a live broadcast at 14:00hrs and you can ask me any questions.

To all the immigration and ZRA staff at Kazungula , you are the best and all I can assure you is better days are coming! Bally will FIX it.