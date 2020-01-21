Justice Minister Given Lubinda has confirmed that Bill 10 will be tabled on the floor of the house in its original form without amendments.

This is in total contrast to what Deputy Parliamentary Whip Tutwa Ngulube has been going round telling people around the country.

The opposition NDC charges that Zambians should not be deceived saying the PF has no good intentions for the country.

”They are determined to mutilate the republican constitution in order to grant President Edgar Lungu dictatoriol powers heading into the 2021 General elections.”

”They want to return to power by hook or crook using any means possible, even if that means destroying Zambia as a democracy,” states the NDC headed by Chishimba Kambwili one of the founders of PF.