PATRIOTIC Front (PF) leader President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) yesterday dissolved his Central Committee in what some political pundits say is the beginning of the end of an infamous cartel known as Luapula United.

The Luapula United is a serious threat to President Lungu’s leadership as it has been scheming to remove him at the next elective general conference.

Yesterday, ECL openly told some of his Central Committee members that they will not come back and wishes them good luck in their political battles. Some MCCs are currently being challenged by some aspirants.

President Lungu has now become the substantive secretary general of the PF as well as the President – all positions which will be subjected to a vote at the convention. Insiders in PF have exclusively told The Candidates that Davis Mwila who was the SG has lost grip with most party members on structures who want him out from his position.

Mwila has also been fighting with his deputy Mumbi Phiri.

However, there is a group in PF which hails from Luapula Province which had initially been pushing for running mate from their province but on the other hand, it was using Lungu’s eligibility to disqualify him from the August 2021 elections.

Sources in PF say the existing wrangle and enmity between former health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Minister of Tourism Ronald Chitotela was more about their aspirations to be ECL’s running mate or succession.

Meanwhile, now that President Lungu is the substantive party Secretary General, those wishing to challenge him will have to apply to him directly.