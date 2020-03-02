PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE UPHOLDS RECOMMENDATION TO REMOVE CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE AS COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL VICE CHAIRPERSON

…. as President Lungu declares interest and recuses himself from chairing the meeting on this particular agenda item

Lusaka… Monday March 2, 2020 (SMART EAGLES)

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee has upheld the recommendation by the Copperbelt Provincial Executive Committee to debar Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe from the position of Provincial Vice Chairman.

And the Central Committee has resolved to hold the General Conference from 10th to 12th July, 2020 at Mulungushi Rock of Authority in Kabwe, Central Province.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Monday morning, on the outcome of the Central Committee meeting held on Saturday, February 29th, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila said the Central Committee unanimously resolved to uphold the recommendation of the Provincial Executive Committee to remove Mr. Kang’ombe from his position.

Hon Mwila emphasized that Mr. Kang’ombe remains a PF member and Kitwe Mayor and that he has the right to appeal the decision of the Central Committee to the party’s General Conference coming up in July.

“When the matter was brought up before the Central Committee, His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu declared interest and recused himself from chairing the meeting with regards to this particular agenda item. The President delegated the Chair to Her Honour the Vice President, madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina,” said the PF Chief Executive Officer.

“As Secretary General, I wish to send a very strong warning that the party shall not tolerate indiscipline from its members regardless of their position in the party.”

And the PF Secretary General said all party members are free to contest any position at the forthcoming General Conference to be held at Mulungushi Rock of Authority in accordance with the party constitution.

“In view of the above, the Central Committee has directed the Party’s Elections Committee to conclude the remaining provincial elections by the end of April 2020 in readiness for the July General Conference,” said the SG.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwila has urged UPND Lawyer John Sangwa not to be political as the ruling party will take him on as a political opponent.

He said Mr. Sangwa’s argument that President Lungu is not eligible to stand in 2021 leaves much to be desired as the Constitutional Court ruled on this matter that the Head of State is eligible to contest as he served for less than 3 years between 2014 and 2016.

