PF Central Committee has already settled for President Lungu as Party Candidate for 2021 Elections

Member of the PF Central Committee Hon Davies Chisopa has emphasized that the Central Committee already settled for President Edgar Lungu as the Patriotic Front presidential candidate in this year’s general elections.

Hon Chisopa, who is also Mkushi South Member of Parliament, says even as the party heads to the general conference, the Central Committee wants to see President Lungu on the ballot paper come August 12, 2021.

Hon Chisopa said this at Sambala Day Secondary School in Lunte District before the party elections for Lunte constituency and district officials.

Hon Chisopa, who is the Commissioner for the party elections, lifted the suspension for all officials who were suspended and allowed them to take part in the election process.

He further dissolved constituency and district committees.