PF CHALLENGES PATRICIA SCOTLAND, FATHER CHIKOYA ON VIOLENCE

Lusaka, Sunday (July 25, 2021)

PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has challenged Commonwealth of Nations Secretary- General Patricia Scotland to make a clear position on the continued violation of the peace accord by UPND.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwanza also challenged Father Emmanuel Chikoya of the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) to make his position on the violence by the UPND.

He said there was no violence each time President Edgar Lungu went to inspect developmental projects because the PF was committed to the peace pledge.

Mr. Mwanza said the UPND realised that they had no numbers to win the 2021 general election as PF increased the number of registered voters while UPND strongholds shrunk.

The PF Media Director said Eastern Province would now cancel Southern Province by 10 hours which used to make UPND perform better.

He said it was disappointing to note that the UPND was attacking the police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia which were key institutions of democracy in order to create doubt in the minds of stakeholders.

Mr. Mwanza said President Lungu would win a clean game as he had even taken over popularity of any contender both on social media and on the ground.

He said the opposition was pushing for the negotiation of a Government of National Unity through the Commonwealth but warned that the people of Zambia would not allow it as it was not in the constitution