THE Patriotic Front (PF) has taken a swipe at the biased women groups which have remained quiet over the abolition of the Ministry of Gender by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda, and his Pambashe counterpart Ronald Chitotela said it would be important to hear from women’s organisations on the abolishing, merging and realigning of the ministry.

The President abolished certain ministries like Gender, National Guidance and Religious Affairs as well as the Chiefs and Traditional Affairs.

Mr Chanda said on page 33 of the 2021 UPND manifesto, the ruling party recognised the lack of gender balance as one of the major challenges facing the country.

“The Ministry of Gender is crucial in coordinating and ensuring gender equality and equity,” Mr Chanda said.

He said that there was need to ensure that women’s full participation in national development was complemented.

Meanwhile, Mr Chitotela said that he was shocked that women’s groups had gone mute over the abolishment of the Ministry of Gender.

Mr Chitotela said groups like the women’s lobby were very vocal during Mr Michael Sata’s days but that they had toned down and had not issued any statement after the ministry being abolished.

“I’m wondering is it just that it was Mr Sata or maybe it’s strange that they have not said anything over the issue of abolishing the ministry,” Mr Chitotela said.