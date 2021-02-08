07 February 2021

PF CHEMBE MP KOPULANDE IS A REJECTED GOOD FOR NOTHING LOSER

SEBATIAN Kopulande has failed to get over the defeat of the Patriotic Front sponsored Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 by the UPND because he was depending on the despicable bill to survive as Chembe Member of Parliament.

From where we stand, it’s understandable for Mr Kopulande to vent his anger on the UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema whom he is hysterically attacking based on tons of the PF evil propaganda.

Must we remind Mr Kopulande that Chembe lies on the banks of the Luapaula River yet there is no running water in his constituency? In the PF, even with the abundance of water, people are thirsty!

It’s the cursed-heads like Mr Kopulande that have made Luapula ranks among the poorest provinces in Zambia despite Edgar Lungu having appointed a good number of Ministers in his Cabinet from that region.

The truth is, the people of Chembe have rejected Mr Kopulande outright in preference for a local young and dynamic UPND candidate. The loud mouthed MP has delivered more insults to the people of Chembe than development with an important effect!

And how can Mr Kopulande compare an individual, Mr Hichilema with the entire PF government in delivering development to Southern province? How stupid can anyone be to make such a senseless comparison!

We also find it most insulting for Mr Kopulande to refer to developmental projects as a basis for people to vote for Mr Lungu, an illegal, corrupt and expired candidate, both as a political leader and by term of office.

Mr Kopulande has no power to stop Mr Hichilema from becoming Zambia’s seventh and legitimate President for all Zambians. As for Mr Lungu, he has no power to stop the wind of change, not on chance!

In 1919, the United National Independence Party (UNIP) was kicked out of power by the Movement for Mult-Party Democracy (MMD) despite a catalogue of development across Zambia since 1964.

Let’s turn the page to 2011, the MMD was kicked out of power by the Patriotic Front and yet the MMD delivered exceptional development including selling of all council houses and some company houses to sitting tenants.

Here is the naked truth, come 12 August 2021, the people of Zambia shall turn up in millions to vote for Mr Hichilema; not for his riches, but the wisdom and leadership qualities he brings to the table. PERIOD!

Mwango Wamapembwe

Checkmate

07/02/2021