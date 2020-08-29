PF Chibombo District Executive Committee Resigns

The entire PF Chibombo district executive committee has resigned citing poor leadership in Provincial chairman and Davies Mwila’s stooge Chanda Mutale, in the photo.

Mutale who is also Chitambo MP has been accused of conniving with Mwila to sponsor a candidate of their choice either to challenge president Edgar Lungu or or after convincing him not to stand as the constitution bars him from going for a third term.

Earlier last month, Mwila suspended district chairman Emmanuel Chenda Jr after accusing him of working with Kelvin Fube Bwalya also known as KBF.