PF CHINGOLA DISTRICT MAIN- BODY DISSOLVED

LUSAKA, Saturday, 2nd May, 2020.

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon Davies Mwila has today dissolved the Main-Body of the PF Chingola District Committee and has since directed that fresh elections be conducted on 4 May, 2020.

Meanwhile, the PF boss has barred the previous office-holders from taking part in the coming elections.

Further, all Councillors have been directed not to take part in the said elections. Hon Mwila says Councillors must concentrate on service-delivery in their respectful wards for the benefit of the people.

The decision to dissolve the Chingola District Committee’s Main-Body has been necessitated by the persistent leadership wrangles in the district.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwila has urged the party’s leadership in the province to come up with robust programs of mobilization and ensure that they use the airwaves to explain the various developmental projects such as the massive infrastructure development that the Patriotic Front Government has embarked on in the province.

Mr. Mwila has further cautioned the abuse of social media platforms by party leaders. He reminded the provincial leadership that platforms such as WhatsApp blogs are supposed to be used for constructive discussions aimed at championing the growth of the party and should not be used as launch-pads for malice and insults against one another.

Hon Davies Mwila is on the Copperbelt Province in the company of Hon Yamfwa Mukanga, PF Chairman for Elections, Hon Musonda Mpakakata, Member of the PF’s Central Committee(MCC), Mr. Kebby MBEWE, MCC and the Party’s Deputy Media Director, Mr. Antonio Mwanza.

Issued by:

Antonio Mwanza

PF Deputy Media Director

Party Headquarters