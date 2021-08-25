PF Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha is currently in hiding as DEC hunt for him

Sources at Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) have exclusively told The Candidates that PF Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha is currently at large.

Lubusha was visited by DEC after they raided Maxwell Chongu’s home but they did not find him.

“His usual phone numbers are all off but we will get him. He is hidding from us but you see when time comes, it is just that. You can hide do some time but eventually we will locate you. That’s just how life is. That guy Andrew Lubusha is hidding. We went to his house but we did not find him. We have some officers stationed at his house here in Lusaka while others are also looking for him in Chipata,” the source says.

According to a DEC official who spoke to The Candidates Andrew Lubusha is being investigated over money laundering and owning property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

– The Candidates