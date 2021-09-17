PF CIVIL SERVANTS DEBT SWAP: A DESPERATE AND FAILED ELECTORAL BLACKMAIL FOR THE AUGUST 12, 2021 GENERAL ELECTION.

The debt swap initiated at the end of the PF administration was desperate and failed attempted electoral blackmail by the Lungu administration meant to win the vote of the civil servants and teachers.

It was not a sustained project and lacked in-depth thought by the politicians.

Unfortunately, the unions fell prey to this blackmail for selfish reasons.

Therefore, the cancellation is move in the right direction and a rethink of how the indebtedness of civil servants and teachers should be sustainably resolved.

In future and as we reform the laws, there should be a law barring politicians in power from making such drastic policy directives including inspection of developmental projects 90 days to the election date.

Further, there should be no enactment of new laws unless it is truly necessary to do so, inside the election campaign period as it has been period of high level abuses and misdirection.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi