PF CLASH DURING YOUTH DAY COMMEMORATIONS

The Youth Day Commemorations at the freedom statue in Lusaka turned sour as patriotic front cadres engaged into a fight while President Edgar Lungu was laying wreaths.

This caused panic amongst spectators comprising mainly the youths.

Few People have escaped with injuries amidst the fight.

According to eye witnesses, the fight ensued after the arrival of former intercity youth commander Innocent Kalimanshi popularly known as Inno.

And Southern African Student and Youths Development Association President Ibrahim Kabwe who is also patriotic front youth has called on the police to investigate the matter.