By Veronica Mwale,CIC private reporter..

Copperbelt~Kitwe

PF COLLECTION OF VOTERS DETAILS, challenged~Nixon Chisenga.

Crookedness and dishonest characteristics are building discontentment amongst the Elections players going into 2021.

The behavior by PF officials,that of parading at voters registration centres, masquerading as philanthropists pledging money to those that would vote for the Patriotic Front is tantamount to vote buying,vote rigging yet the Electoral Commission of Zambia despite being availed with such information have opted to remain passive .

If not properly managed ,an election has the potential to cause havoc,this is why the commission has a mandate to always exhibit high levels of involvement and and impartiality.

The Upnd in Kitwe on the other hand have given an ultimatum to their counterparts in PF to immediately vacate those premises or risk being apprehended in a citizen arrest operation as their actions are interfering with the tranquility of the registration officers…

Upnd is on the look out as PF desperation has vividly gone out of hand in trying to secure Victory in the 2021 tightly contested Elections.

The Election comes at the time of a dead economy courtesy of PF,massive borrowing,no drugs in hospitals,corruption ,high unemployment rates and bad business environment prompting the whole country to rise against the Lungu led government of PF…….

Many commentators including governance experts have predicted a white wash Victory for the Upnd which has sent shivers amongst the PF sympathisers and supporters….

Many people on the Copperbelt mainly those that have never voted before have sworn to participate and teach PF a lesson for empoverishing the people of Zambia who they promised to protect once given the mandate….

The UPND led by President Hakainde Hichilema is on course,working day and night, encouraging citizens to register as voters as a way to influence the choice of leaders,and encouraging the people to be vigilant at all times in protecting the Victory that is soon coming to Zambia.