PF COMPLETELY ERADICATED IN MASAITI DISTRICT AS THEIR 2021 ASPIRING COUNCILLORS AND MP DEFECT TO UPND

_Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the people of Masaiti District for keeping the faith from 2015, 2016 and 2021_ .

H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the people of Masaiti through Provincial Chairman and Copperbelt Minister Hon Matambo who went to receive thousands of defectors from PF who have resolved to join the mighty UPND.

The Republican President said that the support and faith Masaiti showed him in 2015 and 2016 was a Springfield for the entry of the UPND into Copperbelt. H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema stated this in a speech read for him by the Provincial Minister Hon Elisha Matambo.

Receiving the defectors the Provincial Chairman and Copperbelt Minister Hon Matambo stated that the Country should never be allowed to get into the hands of selfish leaders who brutalized citizens.

Hon Matambo further encouraged both members to have mutual respect for each other as UPND believes in oneness.

The Copperbelt Minister and UPND’s Provincial Chairman said the party has embarked on a program to continue mobilizing and grow numbers on the Copperbelt to completely eradicate PF’s presence as they can never be allowed to Govern again.

UPND currently has 9 MPs just like PF but with the advantage of 4 independents who have resolved to support UPND Ideologies and Policies. The Party has 8 out of 10 Mayors with 163 Councilors out of 253 Councilors an indicator that UPND is in control of Copperbelt Province.

In leading the defectors, Mrs Christine Chande Kalubwa who is former Masaiti PF Council Chairperson and 2021 PF Aspiring MP said they have decided to join UPND so that they can positively contribute to the governance of the Nation.

The PF’s 2021 Masaiti Aspiring MP also said the good policies and ideologies of the UPND as well as it’s visionary leader H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema has also contributed to the team defecting to the UPND.

Mrs Christine further said the PF has destroyed Zambia through divisive rule on ethnicity and corruption. She encouraged UPND Government to fight corruption and make sure that the stolen monies by PF must be recovered so that it can be invested in Agriculture and other sectors to create the much needed Jobs and development of roads and other infrastructural projects.

Among the defectors included all PF branch officials, 19 PF Ward Chairpersons and their executives, 2021 PF Aspiring Counselors who included Mr Shimubanga, Mr Mendende, Mr John Muswili, Mr Bwalya, former DC Mr Matatiyo amongst others. She also added that all Chilolos, Headmen & Chiefs in Masaiti have all decided to support the UPND Government’s Policies and Ideologies.

The colourful defection event was attended by Provincial Vice Chairman for Politics Mr Chitambala and Provincial Vice Chairman for Administration Mr Kolala among other Provincial officials.

Masaiti District and Constituency Executives as well as Lumano Ward Officials were at hand to witness the defection event.

