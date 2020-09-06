PF CONTINUES PUSHING FOR THE ARREST OF HH

We have been reliably informed by well placed security sources within PF government of their fresh plans to arrest UPND president Hakainde Hichilema any time any day.

This desperation by the PF government to insist on going ahead with their plans to arrest UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, following Edith Nawakwi’s privatization rantings will have more complicated problems if PF goes ahead.

Unless Mr. Lungu and PF government are planning to shed innocent blood of citizens, then they should go ahead. Because citizens will not watch seeing their leader being persecuted again.

We know PF want to create a volatile environment and find reasons to persecute their opponent.

Our new intelligence information of the PF government wanting to go on and arrest HH is still based on the privatization propaganda which we believe the opposition leader dealt with within two hours during a radio interview at his residence on Friday, this previous week.

But to our surprise, PF still want to go on and arrest Mr. Hakainde Hichelema. We understand that PF’s main objective is to have physical access to his body and possibly harm him by poisoning.

Arresting the opposition leader based on Nawakwi’s rumbling will be the biggest ever mistake which will trigger more troubles than what PF wants to achieve selfishly.

The opposition leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, last week took time to clear the air over the privatization allegations with documents to validate his innocence, but it’s clear now that arresting HH based on baseless accusations of selling mines is the only last option PF is trying to find ways to convict or harm HH before 2021.

We want to again remind the PF government that we are very much aware of the intensified plans to arrest the opposition leader. And all we can do is remind them to stop this agenda.

PF should read the political mood in the country before making this grave mistake that will be very difficult to undo.

We urge all citizens to be very much alert, because PF government is determined to imprison HH and compromise his health and make sure he doest feature on the ballot box next year. We urge all meaningful citizens to take this information very serious.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist