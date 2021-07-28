The Patriotic Front has questioned the silence by the Commonwealth over the continued violence being perpetrated by the opposition UPND.

PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila says it is regrettable that the Commonwealth and other stakeholders have remained mute over the continued attacks on PF members and the destruction of their property by the UPND.

Speaking when he addressed party officials and members at Matero Community hall, Mr. Mwila accused the Commonwealth of siding with the UPND as they are always quick to speak against violence when it is allegedly caused by the ruling party.

Hon. Mwila’s comments come in the wake of the recent destruction of the party property in Sioma, Chawama and Mandevu constituencies by suspected UPND cadres.

He has further noted with concern that the Commonwealth are always quick to meddle into the affairs of Africa but cannot do so when the same is happening in the west and other European countries.

The PF Chief Executive Officer has since directed his members to be alert in order to thwart any plans of violence on them by the opposition party.

Mr. Mwila further warned that the party will not sit idle and continue to watch its members being attacked and their property being destructed by the opposition but will stand up and defend themselves.

Meanwhile, Hon. Mwila is confident that President Lungu and the PF will get 100 percent votes in Lusaka because of the unprecedented development his government has implemented within a short period of time.

He explained that the PF government has achieved more compared to the UNIP and MMD governments that had ruled the county for 27 and 20 years respectively.

The PF Secretary General is holding campaign meetings as well as checking on campaign command centers in all the constituencies in Lusaka district.