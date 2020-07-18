Credit: Smart Eagles

PF COPPERBELT Mobilisation Committee Chairman Hon Bowman Chilosha Lusambo says his committee will work towards delivering all 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt to the ruling party.

Lusambo, alias The Bulldozer, says the mobilisation committee will work hand in hand with the party Provincial Committee to ensure that PF candidates win all Parliamentary seats in 2021.

Speaking when he appeared on a live phone-in programme on Radio Icengelo in Kitwe this morning, Hon Lusambo said he is working well with the Nathan Chanda-led Provincial Committee in mobilising the party on the Copperbelt.

He said for the party to win the 2021 general elections, there is need for party members to showcase all developmental projects to voters.

Hon Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province Minister, has however denounced violence saying the ruling party believes in peace. He urged all PF members to practice civil politics and avoid violence at all cost.

And speaking when he addressed hundreds of marketeers from Chisokone Market who met him at the PF Kitwe District Office this morning, Hon Lusambo said the mobilisation committee will soon empower all marketeers in Kitwe.

He said the mobilisation committee will not be holding rallies but will be meeting people on the grassroots and empowering them according to their needs.

Meanwhile, PF Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya has thanked President Edgar Lungu for appointing Hon Lusambo as Copperbelt Mobilisation Chairman.

Chairman Chilufya said his Executive will work with the Mobilisation Committee and ensure they mobilise the party in the district.