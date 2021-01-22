PF Corruption has Killed More People than Covid19 says Hon. Mainda Simataa

JACK MA’S DONATIONS WERE STOLEN!

—————————————————————By CIC Reporter | 21 Jan 2021 | Lusaka

UPND firebrand Kamwala Ward 5 aspiring councillor says most of the covid19 related deaths in Zambia are due to PF corruption, which he refers to as the worst virus to ever afflict Zambians.

Simataa has charged that President Lungu’s recently fired right handman in covid19 corruption hijacked donations from several well-wishers, including K28 million cash from Trade Kings, and 3 batches worth billions of equipment from the Chinese philanthropist, Jack Ma.

“Did you know that the biggest hospital in Zambia, UTH, only has 12 oxygen ventilators? That’s 12 ventilators to cater for 3 million people in Lusaka alone. Let that sink in. Meanwhile, Jack Ma donated more than 100 ventilators to Zambia from his pocket, so where are the rest of the 88 ventilators? The answer is obvious, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and his cohorts stole them and installed them in their homes or at remote private clinics were PF Ministers have access to them, that’s why they are getting covid19 but not one of them is dying, why? because they have the best equipment which can breath for you even when your lungs are down or you’re half-dead.”

Simataa, who is also UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary has lamented that ordinary Zambians now have to carry their own oxygen tanks from home, or share the limited stone-age tanks at hospitals when diagnosed with covid19 because of PF covid tenderprenuers bent on making profit over saving people’s lives.