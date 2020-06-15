Patriotic Front councillor for Lumumba ward in Roan Constituency, Angel Kahale, has resigned his position citing frustrations from senior party members.
In a letter of resignation addressed to the party Secretary General, Kahale said he has been a victim of some retrogressive agenda.
He added that this has been as a result of personal hatred perpetuated by some senior party officials and was resigning his position in search for greener pastures.
“I regret to announce that I have stepped down with immediate effect especially that the matter was earlier discussed.
“I want to make this clear that now I am resigning as PF councillor for the same, embattled ward on moral grounds and as well as in search for greener pastures,” he said.
This resignation shows lack of leadership, direction and vision in the PF.