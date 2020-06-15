Patriotic Front councillor for Lumumba ward in Roan Constituency, Angel Kahale, has resigned his position citing frustrations from senior party members.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the party Secretary General, Kahale said he has been a victim of some retrogressive agenda.

He added that this has been as a result of personal hatred perpetuated by some senior party officials and was resigning his position in search for greener pastures.

“I regret to announce that I have stepped down with immediate effect especially that the matter was earlier discussed.

“I want to make this clear that now I am resigning as PF councillor for the same, embattled ward on moral grounds and as well as in search for greener pastures,” he said.