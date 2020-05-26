Miseshi Ward Councillor in Nkana Constituency Douglas Moyo has reported former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu to Police for allegedly having illegal meetings in the ward.

Mpundu, who is understood to be preparing to contest the Nkana Constituency elections next year is said to have been having meetings in the Constituency. However, Police did not move in to pick up Mpundu after it was discovered he was meeting some family friends.

Moyo, reported to Mindolo Police Station Officer In-Charge that Mpundu was spotted having illegal meetings in Miseshi Ward. Mpundu, whose contract was not renewed as District Commissioner for Kitwe, is eyeing Nkana Constituency a seat being held by Alexander Chiteme.