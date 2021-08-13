SG ADDRESSES THE MEDIA ANNOUNCES THAT PF CREDIBLE PVT SHOWS ECL IN THE LEAD

“Zambia is a renowned democracy and the PF wishes to continue to entrench this,”

“Ecz is the only one mandated to disclose results,”

PF has a PVT from all provinces excerpt North Western , western and Southern because polling agents were thrown out.

Huge turnout in lusaka , luapula , muchinga, Copperbelt, Eastern Provinces

Total shows clear lead in favour of ECL…confident of carrying the day

Election monitors chased and beaten in western, North Western and Southern.

In Choma PF members badly beaten and in hospital

Miles Sampa was stabbed and his entourage hacked.

PF has written letter of complaint about lack of credibility of elections in North Western, western and Southern .

PF confident of win

Calls for peace and calm

Urges all to await the results from ECZ

