SG ADDRESSES THE MEDIA ANNOUNCES THAT PF CREDIBLE PVT SHOWS ECL IN THE LEAD
Fri. Aug 12,2021
“Zambia is a renowned democracy and the PF wishes to continue to entrench this,”
“Ecz is the only one mandated to disclose results,”
PF has a PVT from all provinces excerpt North Western , western and Southern because polling agents were thrown out.
Huge turnout in lusaka , luapula , muchinga, Copperbelt, Eastern Provinces
Total shows clear lead in favour of ECL…confident of carrying the day
Election monitors chased and beaten in western, North Western and Southern.
In Choma PF members badly beaten and in hospital
Miles Sampa was stabbed and his entourage hacked.
PF has written letter of complaint about lack of credibility of elections in North Western, western and Southern .
PF confident of win
Calls for peace and calm
Urges all to await the results from ECZ
These are issues that could cause fracas and let God lead. We all know that God is God and if one fights with what is not for God he will answer the wrath of God.