Press Statement for Immediate Release,

Lusaka 21/11/21

PF CRIMINALS HIDING BEHIND THE TRIBAL CARD IS A GROSS MISCALCULATION

As National Democratic Congress [NDC] party, we wish to inform the nation that we have been closely monitoring some Patriotic Front (PF) members linked to criminal activities trying to hide behind the tribal card.

We write to advise these suspected PF criminals that there is no tribe in Zambia that supports crime. Each tribe has a word for criminals which include the following: Ba pompwe (Bemba); Kabwalala (Kaonde); Chiwanga (Luvale); Ikombi (Lunda); Vi-pondo (Chinyanja); Ma sholi (Lozi); mupupu (Mambwe) and Higwebenga (Tonga).

With such names, we therefore wish to advise these suspected PF criminals that it is gross miscalculation to hide behind the tribal card.

Fellow citizens, we regret to note that some PF leaders acted with impunity while they were in power. These leaders thought they had immunity and went on to commit crimes without thinking that the PF would one day lose power. Today the PF has lost power, and they want to accuse the innocent Police of tracking them on tribal lines.

No! “Kibuhata, mina masholi!” The Police could not arrest you while you were in power but now you are ku wire.

Remember, most of these dockets were opened as far back as 2015 when Zambia lost its rule of law. So, it’s payback time!

Fellow citizens, throughout the seven years of their tenure in office, we wrote numerous articles advising these suspected PF criminals that crime does not pay.

Unfortunately, they ignored us and went on to live in other people’s homes without paying rent;

Some unlawfully grabbed plots belonging to opposition members

some borrowed money from banks which they failed to service; some abused their authority while in office; some were filming themselves burning the Kwacha and others committed murder.

Today, they want sympathy from the same citizens that they disrespected. The citizens actually want these PF criminals to be arrested, taken to court and convicted. In short, the victims of these PF criminals want justice!

In closing, we wish to remind these suspected PF criminals that the Police will arrest you regardless of your tribe. And, be advised that your tribesmen will not support you but will applaud the Police for doing their work.

For with stashed stollen money, you have been offered amnesty to return that stollen money, act before it is too late.

Kennedy Siyanda

NDC CHAIRPERSON IN-CHARGE OF INFORMATION