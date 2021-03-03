PF DARES EXPELLED KBF, SAYS WILL NOT YIELD TO CHEAP BLACKMAIL

Ruling Patriotic Front- PF media director, Sunday Chanda said the ruling party does not subscribe to purported criminality being witnessed on social media where people are holding millions of Kwacha in their homes.

In an interview, Chanda said PF would not succumb to cheap blackmail from Bwalya aimed at arm-twisting the party.

He was reacting to Bwalya’s threats when he featured on a Muvi TV programme last weekend that if the PF blocks him from attending the elective conference, he will go to court to say what he knows.

Chanda described Bwalya’s claims as cheap blackmail and that the PF would remain transparent.

He wondered why an individual who dreamed to lead PF would turn around in another breath and tell lies about it.

“So we are not going to give in to cheap blackmail antics. We dare him to go ahead and say what he knows about PF,” Chanda said.

He warned Bwalya not to push his luck too far saying, “if our brother pushes his luck and continues to tell lies about PF, we will be forced to tell the truth about him.’’

Meanwhile, Chanada has called on the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) and investigative wings to take interest in the money held by citizens in different locations.

He said BoZ and investigative wings have a duty to not only protect the public from the issuance of fake currencies but also curb any potential money laundering, irrespective of which citizen is involved.

“We implore the police and other investigative wings to ensure that those who may be potentially committing crimes in this regard are brought to book,” he said.

Chanda said President Edgar Lungu’s administration would continue to encourage citizens to work hard to legitimately make their earnings.

Credit: Daily Nation