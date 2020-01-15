By Patricia Mbewe

The Patriotic Front in North-Western Province has challenged the UPND to provide a law that allows councilors to rescind their decision once they resign.

PF North-Western Province Chairperson, Jackson Kungo says there is no law that allows a former councilor to reverse their decision.

Reacting to the decision by Munyambala Ward Councilor in Mufumbwe District, Steven Nshimbi who on Monday this week rescinded his decision to resign as UPND ward councilor to join the PF, Mr. Kungo argues that the councilor resigned with immediate effect and therefore, the later decision to remain as councilor does not hold any water.

Mr. Kungo said the resignation was still valid and that the former civic leader no longer held the position as civic leader.

He said the former civic leader’s intentions to immediately leave office has already been communicated to the Electoral Commission of Zambia in line with the amended republican constitution article No 158 (1) (a) through the council secretary’s office.

Mr. Kungo maintains that as a far as the party is concerned, the by election in Mufumbwe’s Munyambala ward will go on in accordance with article 57 of the Constitution of Zambia and has challenged the UPND to provide the law that allows the retraction of the resignation.

But UPND Chairperson for Elections, Garry Nkombo has defended Mr. Nshimbi’s decision to rescind his resignation as UPND Munyambala Ward Councilor saying the decision is within the confines of the law, which provides a 30 day window period after one has resigned to change their mind.

