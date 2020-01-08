The Patriotic Front has demanded that University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union General Secretary Kelvin Mambwe retracts the statement he issued where he said that people who would vote for the PF if an election is called today are idiots.

PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the PF finds the statement by Dr Mambwe offensive and insulting to the intelligence of the people of Zambia.

Mr Mwanza said every Zambian has a Democratic right to belong to a political party of their choice and it is not for Dr Mambwe to determine who should belong to PF.

He said the University of Zambia is not the only Public University in the country and the chaos coming from there over the one month delayed salary will not be condoned.

Mr Mwanza has also questioned where the University Management is taking the money they are receiving from Eastpark Mall and other properties they have.

Meanwhile, The University of Zambia management has condemned the Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union for their conduct and bad language following a delay in the payment of their salaries.

UNZA Management has expressed displeasure and disappointment with UNZALARU’s actions and condemns in the strongest terms, the stance and strong language attributed to the Union and its agents as published by various media houses.

UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila has stated that the position taken by UNZALARU does not in any way represent the position of Management and the University community.