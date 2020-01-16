PF DENIES BLOCKING OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES BY HIRING FERRY FOR 20 DAYS

Patriotic Front Chilubi Parliamentary by Elections Deputy Campaign Manager Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba has refuted claims that the Patriotic Front hired a ferry for 20 days to the exclusion of other dully participating political parties.

Mr. Mwamba says the PF has not hired a ferry but is using boats that belong to private lodges.

He has challenged other participating political parties to stop falsely accusing the PF and hire other boats if they can.

But UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka says blocking entry into Chilubi Island will not stop the people of Chilubi Island from considering other political parties.