PF DENYING YOUTHS ACQUISITION OF NRCs AND VOTERS CARDS IN UPND STRONGHOLDS -TAMBA TAMBA

Kasempa Member of Parliament Brenda Tamba Tamba says the Patriotic Front government is deliberately denying youths living in UPND stronghold an opportunity to acquire registration cards and voters cards.

Speaking during a Press briefing held in Lusaka this morning, Ms Tamba Tamba said the PF move to intensify NRC registration and voters card registration in their stronghold is one way of creating an inbuilt voter majority to advantage themselves following their loss of popularity.

“The PF is deliberately denying the youths their nationality and their right to vote so that they do not exercise their right to vote while those living in their percieved strongholds are freely acquiring NRCs and voters cards which is unfair,”said Ms Tamba Tamba.

She said NRCs and Voters cards are not a privilege but a right for every citizen.

“Government announced that voters registration will commence in May yet they aware that majority have not acquired NRCs.We demand that all youths eligible to acquire NRCs and Voters cards be given that is their right.” said Ms Tamba Tamba.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*