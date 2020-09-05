PF DEPUTY MEDIA DIRECTOR ANTONIO MWANZA SUES CHELLAH TUKUTA

I have formally sued Chellah Tukuta for his malicious and defamatory innuendos against myself.

I am further demanding K500,000 in damages and I have since placed a restraining order on him stopping him from further publishing any malicious and/or defamatory posts against me.

People should not use social media to malign and defame others for clout. I will not allow anyone to abuse and defame my name for the sake of likes and comments on shosho media.