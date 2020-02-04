The ruling Patriotic Front has shown signs of panic and desperateness during the ongoing Chilubi Parliamentary By-election campaigns by going tribal public, reports Zambian Eye Correspondent.

The election which is now seen as heavily contested between the ruling PF and Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has seemingly sent cold chills down the PF’s spines as the tribal and divisive campaigns are prohibited by the Electoral Commissioner of Zambia (ECZ).

In a video recording accessed by Zambian Eye which has since gone viral, a PF staunch member identified as Chanda Nyela is heard saying the voters must never vote for a UPND candidate despite that he is an indegnous Chilubi resident and hails from the same area because he is associating himself with Tonga people who accuses of being bad.

“We know you gave Chela many votes (in 2016 when he stood as Independent). Chela (UPND candidate) is our relative, he hails from here. But we must never make a mistake and vote for him because he has brought and he is with Hakainde Hichilema who is Tonga. And let me tell you, Tonga’s are not good people. We have fishermen here. If you go to Southern Province, Tongas can’t welcome you. They can stop you from fishing,” he said in Bemba amidst cheers.

But several people have condemned the tribal politics which has been championed by PF in Chilubi.